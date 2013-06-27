Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:25 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Laurie Meyn Leighty to Lead Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable

By | June 27, 2013 | 10:07 a.m.

Leighty
Laurie Meyn Leighty

Laurie Meyn Leighty has been selected to lead the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable Board of Directors’ lineup.

In her two-year term as president, Leighty will guide the nonprofit’s mission of recognizing and supporting athletic participation as an important means of fostering discipline, teamwork, self-respect, personal responsibility and camaraderie.

“I want to support local amateur and student athletes,” said Leighty, whose commitment to SBART includes seven years of volunteer work.

Assisting her are Rich Hanna, past president, and SBART’s other new officers: Bob Kuntz, treasurer; Jason Wilson, secretary; and Cara Gamberdella, president-elect. Additionally, members Joe Howell, Gary Cunningham, Jay Smith, Catherine Manset, Gene Deering and Rick Wilson serve as committee chairs or event chairs. New board members are Diane O’Brien, Paul Bradford and Scott Lindberg. All officers will serve a two-year term.

A graduate of UCSB, the new president also is involved with other area nonprofits, such as the Center for Successful Aging, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and the Women’s Executive Network. Her day job is senior vice president of operations and human resources for American Riviera Bank.

She, her husband and three nearly-grown children make their home in Santa Barbara.

For more information on SBART, click here or call 805.705.4949.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table provides a public forum for area athletic coaches and athletes; grants financial support to organizations, teams and individuals to further their participation in sports; and publicly honors athletic performance, scholastic achievement and exemplary ethical behavior.

 
