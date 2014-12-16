Laurie Small Appointed Board Chairwoman for Alliance for Living and Dying Well

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce Laurie Small as its new board chairwoman.

Small has served on the alliance's Board of Directors for five years, representing the interests of long-term care providers.

She has devoted most of her career to the pursuit of quality care and services to the elderly serving in executive leadership positions at two local continuing care retirement communities. In her work with the alliance, Small has provided advice and counsel related to long-term and end-of-life care.

Currently, she is a proprietor of Elder Advocacy Network providing management consulting and individual counseling in the elder care field. Other community service activities include membership in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for which she served as president for 2008-09; member of the Cottage Health Systems Bio-Ethics Committee; and board chair of Grace Housing Inc.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is a collaboration of Santa Barbara area agencies that seeks a seamless, compassionate continuum of end-of-life care. The alliance fosters learning and healing through discussions of our mortality, and it promotes practical planning, such as advance health-care directives.

For information, please call 805.845.5314 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.