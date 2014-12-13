Gustavo Lavayen, Pauline Maxwell Named to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Bench

Two new judges — both of them UC Santa Barbara alumni — were named to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Gustavo E. Lavayen, 55, of Solvang, and Pauline Maxwell, 59, of Santa Barbara, were appointed to the local bench, the Brown’s office announced Friday.

Lavayen has served since 2013 as a senior deputy in the County Counsel’s office, where he has worked since 1990 in a variety of positions.

He previously served as a deputy district attorney in Santa Barbara County, and was in private practice prior to that. He earned his law degree from the UC Hastings College of the Law, and a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

He is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James F. Iwasko. He does not state a political party preference.

Maxwell has been a commissioner in the local courts since 2010, and previously served as a staff research attorney.

She was an adjunct professor at the Santa Barbara College of Law, and worked as a senior litigation associate at the firm of Grokenberger & Smith.

She also served as in-house counsel for Tenet Healthcare, and an associate at the firm of Foley & Lardner.

Maxwell earned her law degree from the UCLA School of Law, and a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

She is filling the seat created by the retirement of Judge Denise de Bellefuille. She is a Democrat.

The judgeships pay $186,610 per year.

