Posted on June 15, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Lavell Canley of Oxnard passed away June 10, 2016.

Born Dec. 20, 1946, Lavell was 69 years old.

A visitation wil be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Welch-Ryce-Haider’s downtown Santa Barbara chapel, 15 E. Sola St.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Greater Hope Baptist Church, 430 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara.