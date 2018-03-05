Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Lavender Festival Bursting Out in June

Ojai Valley event features plants, food and music

Ojai Valley Lavender Festival will be in Libbey Park.
Ojai Valley Lavender Festival will be in Libbey Park. (Ojai Valley Lavender Festival)
By Maureen Volland for Ojai Valley Lavender Festival | March 5, 2018 | 4:24 p.m.

Despite losses incurred by several of Ojai’s professional lavender growers during the Thomas Fire, plenty of plants escaped harm and now are flourishing.

Ojai will celebrate this year’s fragrant crop with even greater gratitude at its 15th annual Ojai Valley Lavender Festival (OVLF), Saturday, June 30, in Libbey Park.

The family event will offer an abundance of lavender plants, products, food, music, art, games, raffles and prizes.  

Limited vendor spaces are available for this year’s festival.  The festival encourages food vendors to apply.  Contact Joy Brown, 640-7239.

The Lavender Festival committee is seeking volunteers to assist with the event; contact Maria DePaola, 689-9164 to discuss volunteer opportunities.  

The OVLF also  is looking for new committee members to help put together the annual festival; contact Cindy Mullins, 646-3424 for more information.

The Ojai Valley Lavender Festival, Inc. is a nonprofit whose mission is to promote and the uses and benefits of lavender. 

Festival proceeds help to fund annual scholarships for Ojai Valley residents to study lavender and/or other agricultural practices.

This year, OVLF will offer a limited number of special community grants to help replace landscaping and restore lavender environments to local homeowners impacted by the Thomas Fire.

Visit www.ojaivalleylavenderfestival.org for scholarship and grant application details and deadlines.

