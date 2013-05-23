Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Guerry Awards Recognize Excellence in Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement

Sheriff's Senior Deputy Christopher Gotschall and UCSB Police Officer Ryan Smith are honored with the Guerry Award for Valor

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 23, 2013 | 2:21 a.m.

The board room of the Santa Barbara County Administration Building was standing room only Wednesday as friends and family gathered to honor 11 local law enforcement heroes who received special awards for their service this year.

The awards were named for H. Thomas Guerry, a former Santa Barbara police detective killed on duty in 1970 during an exchange of gunfire with two criminals planning to rob a downtown bar.

Roger Aceves, Goleta mayor and former police officer, welcomed the attendants, and said he lived in the city during the time that Guerry was shot, and even heard the gun go off.

Aceves was 15 at the time, and he wrote a letter to the editor for the local newspaper describing how learning of the death affected him.

“That was the start of me wanting to be a police officer,” he said, adding that the award was created to honor the heroes who keep our community safe.

This year, two men received the Guerry Award for Valor.

Senior Deputy Christopher Gotschall of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was presented his award by Sheriff Bill Brown. Gotschall previously received a Guerry Award for Valor for his response to the 2006 post office shooting.

Last October, Gotschall responded to shots fired in a Goleta neighborhood off of Turnpike Road. He was the first on the scene, where he spotted a man exiting a vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon.

Gotschall shot the man, “neutralizing” him, Brown said, adding that the man had made statements earlier that he intended to confront residents in the home.

UCSB Police Chief Dustin Olson says a few words about Officer Ryan Smith, who received the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor on Wednesday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
UCSB Police Chief Dustin Olson praises the work of Officer Ryan Smith, who received the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor on Wednesday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“Many innocent people could have died,” Brown said, calling Gotschall “one of my heroes.”

UCSB Police Officer Ryan Smith was also honored Wednesday and was presented the award by Chief Dustin Olson.

Olson recounted Smith’s leadership last November, when he was on patrol in Isla Vista near Acorn Park and observed several men assaulting another man.

While taking one man into custody, Smith heard gunshots from an adjacent street and ran toward the sound. He notified dispatch of the shots, and additional shots were heard across the Isla Vista community.

Smith worked to create a perimeter around the area where the shots were heard, and helped provide cover and scene containment as additional officers arrived. The shooter was eventually arrested.

“Even when recognizing the imminent danger to himself and the public,” Olson said, “he did not hesitate to rush forward and address the threat.”

Nine others were honored Wednesday with Guerry Awards for Superior Performance:

» Officer Isaac Clocherty of the California Highway Patrol

» Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office

» Officer Douglas Klug of the Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Keld Hove of the Santa Barbara Police Department

» Sgt. Charles Strange of the Lompoc Police Department

» Lt. Bob Mott of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Corp. Matt Sterns of the UCSB Police Department

» Senior Deputy Probation Officer Todd Malesich of the Santa Barbara County Probation Department

» Detective Michael Parker of the Santa Maria Police Department

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 