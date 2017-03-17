Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Law Enforcement, Lompoc Community Remember Officer Miguel Grijalva

Procession through Lompoc and funeral service held for U.S. Marine veteran who took his own life on March 7

Police officers salute Friday during memorial services for Miguel Grijalva, a Lompoc police officer who took his own life on March 7. Click to view larger
Police officers salute Friday during memorial services for Miguel Grijalva, a Lompoc police officer who took his own life on March 7. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 17, 2017 | 4:08 p.m.

Members of local law-enforcement and public-safety communities paid their respects to Lompoc police Officer Miguel Grijalva on Friday as a funeral procession involving multiple police vehicles traveled across town. 

The procession honored Grijalva, a 31-year-old Lompoc resident who died March 7 after committing suicide in Orcutt. 

A memorial service was held Friday afternoon at Trinity Church of the Nazarene where the Lompoc Fire Department ladder truck displayed a large American flag high above the nearby intersection. 

Several people stood silently at the corner of H Street and Ocean Avenue as the procession of law enforcement made its way toward the church.

In addition to Lompoc personnel, representatives of other agencies also attended the service, including police departments in Santa Maria, UCSB, Allan Hancock College, San Luis Obispo and Stockton, plus Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County sheriff's departments. Representatives of the Air  Force and Marines also were spotted.  

Grijalva graduated from Lompoc High School in 2003, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After a decade of service, he returned home and became a Lompoc police officer, according to his obituary.

Survivors include his wife, Mayra Grijalva; his daughter, Meliah; two sons, Miguel and Mauricio Grijalva; his mother and father, Olga and Miguel Grijalva; and his sister, Brenda Grijalva Davis.

Anyone wishing to donate directly to the Grijalva family can visit the Go Fund Me account set up in Grijalva’s honor. 

Donations to the family can also be made through the Lompoc Police Officers Association, with checks payable to the LPOA and mailed to Lompoc POA, P.O. Box 1717, Lompoc, CA 93438-1717. The Police Officers Association will ensure the funds go to Grijalva's wife and children.

On the day he died, the county Sheriff’s Department handled patrol duties in the city of Lompoc, giving Grijalva’s colleagues time to mourn the loss.

For anyone in need of help, the National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 800.273.8255. 

Click here for more information and resources.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A procession of police vehicles makes its way through the streets of Lompoc on Friday prior to the funeral for Officer Miguel Grijalva, who took his own life on March 7. Click to view larger
A procession of police vehicles makes its way through the streets of Lompoc on Friday prior to the funeral for Officer Miguel Grijalva, who took his own life on March 7. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 