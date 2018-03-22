Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wanted Woman Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff at Orcutt Residence

Joanna Savoy, who allegedly was involved in an earlier pursuit, was taken into custody in the Village Hills neighborhood

A large contingent of law-enforcement officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a residence in Orcutt, where a woman with a gun reportedly was barricaded inside. The incident, which ended in the woman’s arrest, was on Kit Way in the Village Hills neighborhood. Click to view larger
A large contingent of law-enforcement officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a residence in Orcutt, where a woman with a gun reportedly was barricaded inside. The incident, which ended in the woman’s arrest, was on Kit Way in the Village Hills neighborhood. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 9:18 a.m. | February 13, 2018 | 4:11 p.m.

A Santa Maria Valley woman with two felony warrants was taken into custody  on Tuesday after a standoff that lasted more than five hours in an Orcutt neighborhood.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Maria Police Department were dispatched at about 3 p.m. to 1100 block of Kit Way in the Village Hills neighborhood off Bradley Road.

The incident was connected to a pursuit earlier in the day involving Santa Maria police officers.

At 12:40 p.m., officers spotted Joanna Savoy, 37, getting into a vehicle at a local motel and attempted an enforcement stop in an effort to arrest the woman, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm and was wanted for two felony warrants, Lt. Terry Flaa said after the incident.

"The pursuit was terminated for public-safety related issues," police Cmdr. Marc Schneider said. "As a result of that investigation, they were able to place her at this home where we are now."

A sheriff's deputy later spotted the vehicle involved in the pursuit parked in Orcutt. Savoy was believed to be in the residence.

"Right now, we're making announcements trying to get her compliance to come out, and she is not responsive," Schneider said at approximately 6 p.m., adding officers spotted the woman inside the house.

Officers attempted to contact Savoy via phone and loud speaker but she refused to communicate.

Other officers, along with a Santa Barbara County Fire Department crew and an AMR ambulance, were positioned in a parking lot at St. Joseph High School several blocks away for the command post.

Residents in the area reportedly were advised to shelter in place as a precaution.

The Police Department's SWAT team, along with the Sheriff's Department's SWAT team, responded to the scene, but negotiation attempts proved to be unsuccessful.

After about five hours of attempts, SWAT team members deployed tear gas into the home, which ultimately led to Savoy's surrender, Flaa said.

In addition to the felony warrants, Savoy was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. 

Kit Way was closed off during the incident along with a segment of Glines Avenue in the area for at least three hours.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Law enforcement responds to the scene of a barricaded suspect in Orcutt. Click to view larger
Law enforcement responds to the scene of a barricaded suspect in Orcutt.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
