Law Enforcement Officers Search for Wanted Suspect in Northwest Santa Maria

Law enforcement officers from several agencies were searching for a wanted man Friday afternoon in northwest Santa Maria.

At approximately noon, Santa Maria police officers joined representatives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s and Probation departments in searching the neighborhoods near Donovan Road and Oakley Avenue.

Officers on the ground were assisted by a county Air Support Unit helicopter circling over the area.

Authorities did not say what prompted the search for the man.

Santa Maria police asked residents to avoid the area if possible.

Additional details were not immediately available.

