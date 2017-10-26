3 Taken Into Custody After Standoff In Santa Maria Neighborhood

Liberty Elementary School in the Westgate area was locked down as officers looked for wanted man

Three people were taken into custody Thursday following a lengthy standoff in a Santa Maria neighborhood where law enforcement officers were attempting to apprehend a wanted man.

Members of several law enforcement agencies responded at about 12:30 p.m to the Westgate subdivision west of South Blosser Road while looking for at least one subject on Estriga Court near Duvali Drive.

Officers believed Saam Massoudi, 34, of Santa Maria, wanted for a probation violation, was hiding in an attic above a garage at a residence in the area.

Previous visits to the residence also ended with the suspect found in the attic, according to emergency dispatch reports.

"After several announcements demanding entry into the residence, law enforcement forced open the front door," said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman. "At that point, two females walked out of the residence and were detained."

Deputies made numerous attempts via loud speaker to convince Massoudi and anyone else inside the residence to surrender, to no avail. At that point, law enforcement officers deployed flash-bang grenades and tear gas.

"Occupants inside 1933 Estriga, you need to surrender now. Come out with your hands up. We know you're inside," a deputy shouted repeatedly over the loud speaker. "The dog is going to be deployed. Once the dog is inside the residence you will be bit."

A short time later, Massoudi and Callie Jones, 36, exited the residence.

Both were taken into custody, and deputies used a hose to douse them with water to counteract the lingering effects of the tear gas.

Also arrested was the owner of the house, identified as Mae Urban, 41.

After receiving medical clearance, Massoudi was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of violating his probation terms and resisting and delaying a peace officer, Hoover said.

Jones was booked on suspicion of resisting and delaying a peace officer and two narcotics-related arrest warrants.

Urban was booked on charges of resisting and delaying a peace office and harboring a fugitive.

Officers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, Santa Maria Police Department and county Probation Department were involved in the incident.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and AMR also responded to the scene along with county Animal Services officers, due to several dogs reportedly in the residence.

A helicopter circled above the scene periodically to assist officers on the ground, while personnel on scene were awaiting the arrival of a SWAT team.

Also, an armored Bear vehicle was brought in front of the residence on Estriga Court.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated and others were sent an emergency notification telling them to shelter in place, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Liberty Elementary School was locked down for a short time during the afternoon while the law enforcement operation occurred nearby, according to emergency dispatch reports.

As a precaution, police also asked that school officials release Liberty students from the north end of campus to avoid interfering with the law enforcement operation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.