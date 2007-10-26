Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Law Enforcement Officials Urge Halloween Partygoers to ‘Keep it Local’

The majority of alcohol-related offenses last Halloween was committed by out-of-town partiers.

By | October 26, 2007 | 5:56 p.m.

Law enforcement officials are urging would-be Isla Vista Halloween partygoers to “keep it local” this year to reduce criminal activity during the celebrations.

Halloween in I.V. is known for its wild, intoxicated parties, and UCSB and local law enforcement have been working to reduce the number of out-of-town guests, who tend to be responsible for more of the alcohol-related offenses and crimes than the locals.

Trigo Road will be closed to traffic Friday, Saturday and Wednesday evenings, and public parking in both I.V. and Goleta will be limited after hours.

Two hundred law enforcement officers will be present, including personnel from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, assisted by the University Police Department and County Department. California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the area for intoxicated drivers, and the State Alcohol Beverage Control will be checking establishments that sell alcohol for license violations.

Among the new strategies law enforcement has this year to control the drunken revelry include a fine of up to $1,000 and drivers license suspension for a year for minors convicted of public intoxication, and additional authority given to law enforcement to break up overly rowdy parties. The county may also fine the party hosts.

