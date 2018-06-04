Law Enforcement Reports Subdued Isla Vista Halloween

Although thousands of students turned out for this year's Halloween festivities in Isla Vista, preliminary numbers from local law enforcement reveal a relatively uneventful party weekend.

Some 200 law enforcement personnel from various agencies were assigned each night, with the biggest turnout being reported on Halloween night and Friday night, when as many as 15,000 people took part in the partying.

Over the four-night span from Thursday through Sunday, there were 225 jail bookings as a result of the parties, 173 of which were for public intoxication, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

More citations were issued, with 249 being handed out, 95 of which were for minor in possession of alcohol, Hoover said.

There were 48 medical calls made, and 42 of those patients were transported to the hospital. Twenty search and rescue calls were made.

Traffic patrols were also conducted in Goleta, and 145 traffic stops were made, resulting in 40 citations. Ten minors were cited for possession, and 16 people for open container.

Two DUI arrests were made, Hoover said.

The California Highway Patrol was also working on Highway 101 in the area, and made 18 arrests, at least nine of which were for DUI, Hoover said. The CHP also issued 414 citations.

Multiple agencies were working the events, and the Santa Barbara Police Department had four officers assisting the Isla Vista Foot Patrol on Halloween and Friday night, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Those officers were from the department's gang-suppression team and criminal-impact team.

Hoover said the number of arrests and citations is fairly consistent with the past two Halloween weekends in Isla Vista.

"The turnout from this year was a little lower than in previous years, and was estimated to be 12,000 to 15,000 people on the most crowded nights, which included Halloween and Friday night," she said.

By Saturday night, the crowd had tapered off to about 6,000 to 8,000 people, and Hoover said the lower attendance may be in part due to the timing of midterms and parent’s weekend at UCSB.

As in years past, the university conducted a campaign to discourage students at neighboring college campuses from attending Halloween in Isla Vista, and the UCSB Associated Student leadership promoted a “Keep It Local, Keep It Safe” campaign.

Hoover said that while there are many contributing factors as to why the event ran smoothly this year, the Sheriff’s Department believes the law-enforcement presence discourages partygoers from violating laws and incidents from escalating.

She said it will be several weeks before the law-enforcement costs of the Halloween weekend operation can be determined.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.