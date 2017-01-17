Sheriff’s Deputies Searching for Assailant in Goleta Stabbing

A stabbing in Goleta Tuesday afternoon sent one man to the hospital in serious condition and left law enforcement searching for the assailant.

Sheriff’s deputies, Santa Barbara County firefighters and AMR paramedics found a 49-year-old man bleeding from the head from a stab wound after responding to a report of two men fighting in the street at Calle Real and Sonoma Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The attack occurred at about 2 p.m. in a residential area just west of Glen Annie Road, and the man was taken to the hospital, Hoover said.

The suspect fled the scene in what Hoover said was possibly a dark-colored Honda Civic- or Toyota Solara-type car with damage to the driver’s side headlight and hood.

Several weapons were recovered at the scene, she said.

“It is unclear at this time whether the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the incident or what motivated the attack,” Hoover said.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 40s, with a medium build, a bald or shaved head, and approximately 5-foot-7. He reportedly was wearing a dark-colored tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

