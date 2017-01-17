Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:38 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Deputies Searching for Assailant in Goleta Stabbing

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 17, 2017 | 8:40 p.m.

A stabbing in Goleta Tuesday afternoon sent one man to the hospital in serious condition and left law enforcement searching for the assailant.

Sheriff’s deputies, Santa Barbara County firefighters and AMR paramedics found a 49-year-old man bleeding from the head from a stab wound after responding to a report of two men fighting in the street at Calle Real and Sonoma Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The attack occurred at about 2 p.m. in a residential area just west of Glen Annie Road, and the man was taken to the hospital, Hoover said.

The suspect fled the scene in what Hoover said was possibly a dark-colored Honda Civic- or Toyota Solara-type car with damage to the driver’s side headlight and hood.  

Several weapons were recovered at the scene, she said.

“It is unclear at this time whether the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the incident or what motivated the attack,” Hoover said.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 40s, with a medium build, a bald or shaved head, and approximately 5-foot-7. He reportedly was wearing a dark-colored tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 