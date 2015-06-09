Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to Pass Through Santa Barbara County

On Tuesday, June 9, the Law Enforcement Torch Run will pass through northern Santa Barbara County.

The torch will stop at the Santa Maria City Hall courtyard for a brief ceremony at noon. The torch will continue toward Vandenberg Air Force Base Missile V, at the end of Daniel Johnson Avenue, for a brief exchange at 2:55 p.m. and then to Lompoc City Hall for a brief ceremony at 4:45 p.m. The torch will then stop at Buellton for the night.

On Wednesday, the torch will continue south through Santa Barbara County, stopping at the Santa Barbara Police Department for a ceremony at 2 p.m., then head south to Ventura County. The torch will arrive at Cal State University-Long Beach for the Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games Invitational where the cauldron will be lit on Saturday, June 13, at the Opening Ceremony.

Annually, more than 85,000 dedicated, compassionate and volunteer law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces and 50 U.S. states, raising more than $46 million for local Special Olympics programs and more than $461 million since its inception in 1981.

The total raised this year for Santa Barbara County Special Olympics programs is more than $80,000. The funds raised stay in the area to support the local athletes; Law Enforcement Torch Run does not keep any of the money.

For event information, contact Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County operations coordinator Rudy Gutierrez at 805.925.0951 x353 or [email protected].

— Rudy Gutierrez is the operations coordinator for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.