Local News

Law Enforcement Torch Run Travels Through Santa Barbara County

Procession passes through Santa Maria on its way south to raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern California

Police Chief Ralph Martin presents a $40,000 check from the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraisers for Northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympics during a ceremony Tuesday at Santa Maria City Hall.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Law Enforcement Torch Run participants travel south on Broadway in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Law Enforcement Torch Run participants wave their thanks for support from a passing motorist while traveling south on Broadway in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Officer Mason Jackson from the Santa Maria Police Department carries the Special Olympics torch to City Hall on Tuesday for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympic participants pose for a photo outside the Santa Maria City Hall before contininug on its route Tuesday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada presented Police Chief Ralph Martin with a certificate of appreciation for his support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics before they posed with supporters.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 6, 2017 | 8:54 p.m.

With cheers from supporters, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of Southern California made its way to Santa Maria City Hall Tuesday, one of several brief stops during the trek through Santa Barbara County.

Carried by law enforcement members and Special Olympians, the run carrying the "Flame of Hope" supports athletes with intellectual disabilities by raising funds and educating the public, organizers said.

The torch run started several years ago and raised millions of dollars across the globe, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said. 

Police Chief Ralph Martin presented the $40,000 check raised by the Torch Run for the Northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympics.

“Torch Run is our largest financial supporter for our Special Olympics program,” Posada said. “Special Olympics runs solely on those donations so we appreciate all the support from law enforcement and the community comes out and supports them in their fundraising effort.”

Posada also presented a certificate of appreciation to Martin, who leaves later this month after five years leading the department. 

“He’s been a very strong supporter of our Special Olympics program and actually a lot of community events and programs,” Posada said. 

Upon leaving City Hall, the torch, carried in the hands of law enforcement members, headed south on Broadway before being handed off to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. 

Short stops also occurred at Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Lompoc Police Department on Tuesday. 

Day three for the Torch Run’s northern leg on Wednesday will start in Solvang, travel to Buellton before heading to Refugio State Beach for the trek through the South Coast including Goleta and Santa Barbara.

Other law enforcement agencies helping transport the torch include California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Police Department, federal prison staff, UCSB Police, District Attorney’s Office, Probation Department and California State Parks.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

