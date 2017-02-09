Suspect Sought After Standoff With Barricaded Man in Vandenberg Village

A Vandenberg Village standoff involving a man wanted by law enforcement officers ended without incident Thursday, and the suspect was still being sought after numerous weapons were seized from his residence.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, the Compliance Response Team attempted to serve a search warrant at a home on the 3700 block of Jupiter Avenue near Constellation Way, according to Kelly Hoover, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

They were seeking Carlos Davis, 32, of Bakersfield, who reportedly rented an upstairs room at the residence and had violated terms of his AB 109 Post-Release Community Supervision. Additionally, he has a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.

Authorities had information Davis was at the residence shortly before they arrived, Hoover added.

Davis’ upstairs bedroom was locked and he did not respond to commands to come out, Hoover said.

"Due to his prior weapons violations and information that Davis may be barricaded inside the locked bedroom, the homeowner was escorted out to safety and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team was deployed," Hoover said.

In addition to sheriff’s detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau, a Sheriff’s K9 team as well as personnel from county Probation Department, the Lompoc Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to assist.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Special Enforcement Team members forced entry into the upstairs bedroom and determined the suspect was not inside.

A search of the bedroom turned up an assault rifle, three handguns, loaded high capacity magazines and numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition, Hoover said.

As a convicted felon, Davis is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, she added.

"Law enforcement also found narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the bedroom," Hoover said.

Authorities are actively looking for Davis and residents were urged to call 9-1-1 if they spot the man, who could have a weapon and is considered dangerous.

Davis reportedly is driving a 2002 shiny, black Toyota Celica with a matte black hood possibly with “ING” stickers on the vehicle. The vehicle has a California license plate of 4UNH291, and should be reported to 911 if seen.

Due to the incident, nearby Maple High School was placed on lockdown status Thursday morning, a Lompoc Unified School District spokeswoman said.

Additionally, Vandenberg Village residents were notified to shelter in place during the incident.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.