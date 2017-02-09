Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:36 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Sought After Standoff With Barricaded Man in Vandenberg Village

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 3:42 p.m. | February 9, 2017 | 9:19 a.m.
Carlos Davis Click to view larger
Carlos Davis

A Vandenberg Village standoff involving a man wanted by law enforcement officers ended without incident Thursday, and the suspect was still being sought after numerous weapons were seized from his residence.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, the Compliance Response Team attempted to serve a search warrant at a home on the 3700 block of Jupiter Avenue near Constellation Way, according to Kelly Hoover, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

They were seeking Carlos Davis, 32, of Bakersfield, who reportedly rented an upstairs room at the residence and had violated terms of his AB 109 Post-Release Community Supervision. Additionally, he has a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest. 

Authorities had information Davis was at the residence shortly before they arrived, Hoover added.

Davis’ upstairs bedroom was locked and he did not respond to commands to come out, Hoover said.

"Due to his prior weapons violations and information that Davis may be barricaded inside the locked bedroom, the homeowner was escorted out to safety and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team was deployed," Hoover said. 

In addition to sheriff’s detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau, a Sheriff’s K9 team as well as personnel from county Probation Department, the Lompoc Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to assist.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Special Enforcement Team members forced entry into the upstairs bedroom and determined the suspect was not inside.

A search of the bedroom turned up an assault rifle, three handguns, loaded high capacity magazines and numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition, Hoover said.

As a convicted felon, Davis is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, she added. 

"Law enforcement also found narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the bedroom," Hoover said.

Authorities are actively looking for Davis and residents were urged to call 9-1-1 if they spot the man, who could have a weapon and is considered dangerous.

Davis reportedly is driving a 2002 shiny, black Toyota Celica with a matte black hood possibly with “ING” stickers on the vehicle.  The vehicle has a California license plate of 4UNH291, and should be reported to 911 if seen.

 Due to the incident, nearby Maple High School was placed on lockdown status Thursday morning, a Lompoc Unified School District spokeswoman said. 

Additionally, Vandenberg Village residents were notified to shelter in place during the incident.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 