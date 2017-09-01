Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Law Firm Changes Name to Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP

By Jennifer Goddard for Attorney John W. Ambrecht | September 1, 2017 | 2:06 p.m.

After 37 years in business, the Santa Barbara-based estate planning- and tax-specialty law firm Ambrecht & Associates is officially Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP, including John W. Ambrecht and Brooke C. McDermott as named partners of the firm.

Brooke C. McDermott Click to view larger
Brooke C. McDermott
John W. Ambrecht Click to view larger
John W. Ambrecht

The name change honors the long-term efforts of partner McDermott.

“Brooke has been with our law firm for almost 10 years and is a valuable member of our team,” said Ambrecht, who founded Ambrecht & Associates in 1980. “The new name represents our firm’s continued commitment to excellent legal assistance for our clients.”

Ambrecht & McDermott has focused on untangling complex issues regarding estate, tax and succession planning, with an emphasis on conflict resolution among generations and helping families to build wealth well into their futures.

McDermott is the firm’s managing partner and brings her specialized skills in complex estate matters, including trust planning and administration and gift and estate tax controversies.

Working with individuals and families to achieve their financial, family and charitable goals, she advises on probate, estate and trust administration issues, such as preparation of estate tax returns, IRS audits and distribution of bequests to beneficiaries.

A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Connecticut, McDermott earned her juris doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston and master of laws in estate planning from the University of Miami, School of Law.

She currently serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation as treasurer. She is a member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, previously serving as chair of its probate aection. She is also a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council.
                                                     
Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP is at 1224 Coast Village Circle, Suite 32, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.taxlawsb.com or call 965-1329.

— Jennifer Goddard for Attorney John W. Ambrecht.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 