Law Firm Changes Name to Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP

After 37 years in business, the Santa Barbara-based estate planning- and tax-specialty law firm Ambrecht & Associates is officially Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP, including John W. Ambrecht and Brooke C. McDermott as named partners of the firm.

The name change honors the long-term efforts of partner McDermott.

“Brooke has been with our law firm for almost 10 years and is a valuable member of our team,” said Ambrecht, who founded Ambrecht & Associates in 1980. “The new name represents our firm’s continued commitment to excellent legal assistance for our clients.”

Ambrecht & McDermott has focused on untangling complex issues regarding estate, tax and succession planning, with an emphasis on conflict resolution among generations and helping families to build wealth well into their futures.

McDermott is the firm’s managing partner and brings her specialized skills in complex estate matters, including trust planning and administration and gift and estate tax controversies.

Working with individuals and families to achieve their financial, family and charitable goals, she advises on probate, estate and trust administration issues, such as preparation of estate tax returns, IRS audits and distribution of bequests to beneficiaries.

A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Connecticut, McDermott earned her juris doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston and master of laws in estate planning from the University of Miami, School of Law.

She currently serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation as treasurer. She is a member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, previously serving as chair of its probate aection. She is also a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council.



Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP is at 1224 Coast Village Circle, Suite 32, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.taxlawsb.com or call 965-1329.

— Jennifer Goddard for Attorney John W. Ambrecht.