Military

Law Firm to Host Free Legal Clinics for Veterans

By Ellie Rushford for OneJustice | August 3, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Following a series of successful law clinics for veterans, OneJustice has elected to return to Santa Barbara to offer additional workshops.

Empowering veterans to manage their criminal record issues ensures we uphold our nation’s promise to veterans and their families.

Expungement has proven to help clients in obtaining future employment, housing and education. Furthermore, many clients place a high value on expungement of their criminal records.

In order to provide support for the veterans of Santa Barbara and its surrounding communities, Pepperdine School of Law and the Public Defender’s office are partnering with OneJustice’s Justice Bus Project to provide a free legal clinic for veterans who need assistance with criminal-record clearance.

During the clinic, individuals with appointments will meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys free of charge.

Held at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, clinics will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Nov. 18.

Space is limited, so call and make your appointment today. To make an appointment, call OneJustice at 213.261.8931.

Ellie Rushford is an attorney at OneJustice.

 
