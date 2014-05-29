Law Professor Laurence Tribe to Discuss Roberts Court in Talk at Antioch University

Antioch University Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County are pleased to welcome one of the country’s foremost constitutional experts, Harvard Law School professor and author Laurence Tribe.

The public is invited for a special evening, "Antioch in Conversation: The Roberts Court, the Constitution, and Our Future."

This free, illuminating event is open to the community from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 27 at the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara. Spaces can be reserved by clicking here.

A highly-respected appellate attorney and Harvard University Law School professor, Tribe is considered to be among the United States’ most influential constitutional legal experts, his name often recurring on the “shortlist” of potential Supreme Court nominees. He wrote the treatise American Constitutional Law, cited more often than any other legal text, and has argued before the Supreme Court 35 times.

Tribe currently serves as a member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships and was named the first senior counselor for access to justice by President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder.

During this event, Tribe will share his fascinating, somewhat unsettling inside look at how the Roberts Court is rewriting critical aspects of constitutional law and redrawing the ground rules of American government — and why today’s Supreme Court has the unprecedented power to redefine the future of our nation.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice John Roberts, the increasingly influential U.S. Supreme Court has decided many momentous and enduring issues — relating to privacy, free speech, voting rights, marriage equality, presidential power and political contributions — that have profoundly affected all Americans.

An interactive audience Q&A will follow, guided by noted trial attorney Morgan Chu, a partner at Los Angeles-based Irell & Manella, LLP, and recipient of the 2006 Chambers Award for Excellence as Outstanding U.S. Intellectual Property Lawyer.

Afterward, Tribe will sign copies of his eye-opening new book, Uncertain Justice: The Roberts Court and the Constitution, co-authored with Joshua Matz, which will be available for purchase.

Antioch in Conversation is a new AUSB community event series designed for public engagement and dialogue about the social issues that affect us all on a local, national, and global basis.

Click here for more event details, biographies and to register.

— Joni Kelly represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.