Lawn Alternatives, Rebates Focus of Free Public Workshop in Santa Barbara

By Madeline Ward for the City of Santa Barbara | August 20, 2014 | 1:00 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program and the University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present a free one-hour public workshop, “Luscious Lawn Alternatives & Cash for Your Grass!” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6.

The workshop will be held at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara, and will be presented by Master Gardener Lesley Wiscomb and Madeline Ward, acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics:

» Methods to downsize or remove your lawn

» Water-wise lawn alternatives

» Care of your landscape and irrigation system

» Landscape rebate programs to cut back on water needs

Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period.

For more information, call 805.893.3485.

— Madeline Ward is the acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

