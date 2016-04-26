Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
SB Lawn Bowls Club Offers Membership Deal at Open House

By Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club | April 26, 2016 | 8:46 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is holding an open house for visitors to try the sport on Saturday, May 7.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the facility located at 1216 De La Vina, off Victoria Street. Participants must wear flat-soled shoes or go barefoot on the green to participate in the instruction. Equipment will be available.

In addition to teaching the game, the club is offering a special open house offer of a seven-month membership for $50.

Lawn bowling games at the club are played by adults of all ages year-round. Members can play four days a week, including weekends and evenings.

The club will be celebrating its 80th birthday next year.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Department of Parks & Recreation. For more information, go to: www.santabarbaralbc.org or Facebook.com/SBLawnBowls

