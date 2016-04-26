SB Lawn Bowls Club Offers Membership Deal at Open House

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is holding an open house for visitors to try the sport on Saturday, May 7.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the facility located at 1216 De La Vina, off Victoria Street. Participants must wear flat-soled shoes or go barefoot on the green to participate in the instruction. Equipment will be available.

In addition to teaching the game, the club is offering a special open house offer of a seven-month membership for $50.

Lawn bowling games at the club are played by adults of all ages year-round. Members can play four days a week, including weekends and evenings.

The club will be celebrating its 80th birthday next year.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Department of Parks & Recreation. For more information, go to: www.santabarbaralbc.org or Facebook.com/SBLawnBowls