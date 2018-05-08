Lawn Bowls Club Introduces Sport to Newbies

It was a beautiful Cinco de Mayo at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club (SBLBC), 1216 De la Vina St., when club members signed in new members, made introductions, and gave tours of the clubhouse.

In preparation for the open house, members had spruced up the clubhouse and the grounds. There were fresh flowers and brunch items for visitors to enjoy following their lawn bowls lessons.

Club president Janet Napier, and former president Sharron Adams, were among members giving lessons to local people who showed up to take tours and try their hand at lawn bowls. Visitors were urged to return and become members of the club, which was founded in 1937.

SBLBC celebrated its 80th anniversary at Spencer Adams Park in October. The club has been sponsored by the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department since its inception.

Among visitors who took lawn bowls lessons and a tour of the club were Sandy and Bill Boyd. “Bill seems to have this down, but I'll need to come back for more instruction,” said Sandy Boyd.

Club members have regular play during the week, weekend and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Business people and downtown residents are invited to contact the club for lessons. Street parking is available for players and guests.

Visit www.santabarbaralbc.org or call 965-1773 for additional information.

— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.