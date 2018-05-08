Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Lawn Bowls Club Introduces Sport to Newbies

By Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club | May 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Visitor Bill Boyd learns about lawn bowls from Sharron Adams. Click to view larger
Visitor Bill Boyd learns about lawn bowls from Sharron Adams. (Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club)

It was a beautiful Cinco de Mayo at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club (SBLBC), 1216 De la Vina St., when club members signed in new members, made introductions, and gave tours of the clubhouse.

In preparation for the open house, members had spruced up the clubhouse and the grounds. There were fresh flowers and brunch items for visitors to enjoy following their lawn bowls lessons.

Club president Janet Napier, and former president Sharron Adams, were among members giving lessons to local people who showed up to take tours and try their hand at lawn bowls. Visitors were urged to return and become members of the club, which was founded in 1937.

SBLBC celebrated its 80th anniversary at Spencer Adams Park in October. The club has been sponsored by the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department since its inception.

Among visitors who took lawn bowls lessons and a tour of the club were Sandy and Bill Boyd. “Bill seems to have this down, but I'll need to come back for more instruction,” said Sandy Boyd.

Club members have regular play during the week, weekend and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Business people and downtown residents are invited to contact the club for lessons. Street parking is available for players and guests.

Visit www.santabarbaralbc.org or call 965-1773 for additional information.

— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 