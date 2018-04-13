Lawn Bowls Winding Up for Open House

Members of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club are sprucing up their club and grounds in preparation for the SBLBC Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Spencer Adams Park, 1216 De la Vina St.

At the open house, club members will give tours, and provide lessons to interested guests.

Club members have regular play during the week, weekends and Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Business people and downtown residents are invited to contact the club for lessons. Street parking is available for players and guests.

For event information, contact Sharron Adams, 618-8656 or 965-1773. Visit www.santabarbaralbc.org for more information.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club was formed in 1937 and celebrated its 80th anniversary in October.

— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.