Lawrence Conlan Named Partner with Cappello & Noël Law Firm

Cappello & Noël LLP, one of the country’s foremost complex commercial litigation law firms, has named Lawrence Conlan as a firm partner.

Conlan represents plaintiffs in commercial litigation including lender liability, intellectual property and class actions.

“Larry has done outstanding work on some of the most complex cases that have come into our firm over the last several years,” said A. Barry Cappello, Cappello & Noël managing partner. “His trial and analytical skills are exceptional. He will continue to be a valuable part of our firm and a tremendous asset to our clients.”

Conlan joined Cappello & Noël as an associate in 2010. Previously, he was a senior litigation associate at Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker in New York, where he was involved in complex commercial disputes and securities litigation. He defended large publicly traded corporations, hedge fund administrators and company directors and officers. Prior to that, he was a litigation associate at Holland & Knight in San Francisco.

Conlan received his bachelor of arts degree in English in 1994 from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and his J.D. in 2002 from the University of California,-Hastings College of Law in San Francisco. He is admitted to practice in California and New York.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.