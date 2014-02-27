Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lawrence Conlan Named Partner with Cappello & Noël Law Firm

By Diane Zakian Rumbaugh for Cappello & Noël LLP | February 27, 2014 | 9:32 a.m.

 

Lawrence Conlan
Lawrence Conlan

Cappello & Noël LLP, one of the country’s foremost complex commercial litigation law firms, has named Lawrence Conlan as a firm partner.

Conlan represents plaintiffs in commercial litigation including lender liability, intellectual property and class actions.

“Larry has done outstanding work on some of the most complex cases that have come into our firm over the last several years,” said A. Barry Cappello, Cappello & Noël managing partner. “His trial and analytical skills are exceptional. He will continue to be a valuable part of our firm and a tremendous asset to our clients.”

Conlan joined Cappello & Noël as an associate in 2010. Previously, he was a senior litigation associate at Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker in New York, where he was involved in complex commercial disputes and securities litigation. He defended large publicly traded corporations, hedge fund administrators and company directors and officers. Prior to that, he was a litigation associate at Holland & Knight in San Francisco.

Conlan received his bachelor of arts degree in English in 1994 from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and his J.D. in 2002 from the University of California,-Hastings College of Law in San Francisco. He is admitted to practice in California and New York.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 