Lawsuit Alleges Stroke Victim Was Sexually Abused by Aide at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 6, 2015 | 7:52 p.m.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a 69-year-old man who was allegedly sexually abused at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital by a nursing aide while the man was receiving treatment for a stroke that left him with a brain injury.

The case was filed Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court and lists as plaintiffs Manuel T. and his wife, Michele T., who is also his conservator, and lists Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Cottage Health System and Pedro Perez Hernandez as defendants.

Manuel alleges that he was the victim of a sexual assault and battery by Hernandez while he was a patient at the hospital, and that Hernandez was a nursing assistant at the time.  

The lawsuit also alleges emotional distress, elder abuse, fraud and other charges.

Manuel developed paralysis and a brain injury after suffering a stroke in 2011, and as a result has difficulty communicating or speaking, the lawsuit states.

He was a patient at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital from 2012 to May 2014, and his wife was informed in 2014 that her husband had been the subject of sexual assault and abuse at the Goleta Valley by Hernandez, the complaint states.

The couple were informed that an investigation had been ongoing by the Santa Barbara Police Department into the allegations, as well as other alleged assaults against other male patients, including one patient identified only as "A.H."

Criminal charges were also brought against Hernandez in July 2014 for the assaults and violations of "sexual battery on an institutionalized victim," the lawsuit states. "The conduct included defendant Hernandez inappropriately touching Manuel and A.H.'s penises for sexual arousal, gratification and abuse."

The lawsuit also states that the hospitals knew of the abuse allegations against Hernandez but that they did not inform Manuel T.'s wife that her husband was the victim of sexual abuse.

At the time Manuel T. was abused, the lawsuit states that the hospital knew of at least one previous allegation of sexual abuse by Hernandez on male patients.

The lawsuit states that the California Department of Public Health cited Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital in October 2010 for Hernandez's conduct toward another male patient, and that "the facility failed to protect the patient from unwanted touching of the genital areas be a certified nursing assistant."

A civil lawsuit was brought forward in that case in 2011, which the lawsuit states the plaintiffs believe there was a confidential settlement.

"Despite this knowledge of serious allegations against Hernandez, which started in at least 2010, Hernandez was employed by Cottage Defendants during 2012-2014 when he sexually assault and abused the plaintiff, Manuel T., and at least one other patient, A.H.," the complaint states.

A statement was issued on behalf of Cottage Health System on Monday, which stated that hospital officials were "extremely saddened by these allegations."

"Our concern is for our patients and their families," the statement said, adding that the reported actions of this former employee go against the core values of Cottage and its employees. "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our patients. We self-reported the incident to authorities, and an investigation was conducted with full cooperation of the hospital."

Attorney Louanne Masry, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case, said the man represents the third individual who has been sexually victimized at Cottage.

"They have a duty and obligation to ensure their patients are safe and well cared for, and this is an outrageous disregard for patient care," Masry said in a statement. "Cottage administration knew what was going on and did nothing to help Manuel, nor any of their other patients.”

The complaint seeks punitive damages.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

