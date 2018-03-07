Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Leadership is Hammer That Breaks Glass Ceiling

Panelists address students, young professionals at Antioch

Police Chief Lori Luhnow, left, Barbara Greenleaf, Barbara Ben-Horin, Col. Kathryn Burba, ret., Anna Kwong.
Police Chief Lori Luhnow, left, Barbara Greenleaf, Barbara Ben-Horin, Col. Kathryn Burba, ret., Anna Kwong. (Alex Ibarra)
By Lindsay Crissman for Antioch University | March 7, 2018 | 1:34 p.m.

A forum honoring International Women’s Day drew a capacity crowd March 2 to Antioch University.

The draws were guest panelists Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow, retired U.S. Army Col. Kathryn Burba, and Barbara Ben-Horin, CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

The forum, Breaking the Glass Ceiling Through Authentic Leadership, was introduced by Anna Kwong, Antioch University’s MBA chair.

She told the audience of professionals and MBA students that the panelists were chosen for their examples of leadership and commitment to social responsibility.

She said the discussion highlighted how “authentic leadership is something that may be easier said than done.”

Greenleaf, author, entrepreneur and social commentator, served as moderator. She asked Luhnow to discuss her path to become police chief.

Before her appointment in Santa Barbara, Luhnow served for 27 years in the San Diego Police Department, rising to the rank of captain. When the opportunity arose to become police chief in Santa Barbara, a mentor urged her to apply, Luhnow said.

Re: leadership, Luhnow said it is important to “listen, trust the process and most importantly, be your authentic self.”

For young women coming up the ranks in any profession, she advised them “not to deny yourself the opportunity to be considered for positions and get yourself where you want to go — no matter what barriers lay ahead.”

Col. Burba, a former brigade commander, described her approach to leadership in the military. She highlighted the different leadership skills needed at the direct, organizational and strategic levels.

She also emphasized that which remains the same: “A good leader must always provide purpose, direction, and motivation.”

“Authentic leadership requires that we treat people with dignity and respect, that we remain transparent, and that we never forfeit our integrity,” Burba said.

Ben-Horin spoke about her many years of service in the nonprofit world, after some years in banking.

She said she gained valuable insight from her previous work as an executive director in two organizations (the Jewish Federation and Domestic Violence Solutions) and as CEO of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

She said two life lessons that informed her leadership style were discipline and accountability, which she gained early in life.

Her passion for empowering others was evident when she described “planting seeds of strength in the employees and girls of Girls Inc.” She emphasized the importance of being able to assess the organization and tackle challenges head on.

“Lead by change, vision, and excite others,” Ben-Horin said.

Asked in reflection how the panel went, Burba said, “It was great to see so many young professionals in the crowd. I think Antioch University does a wonderful job of opening up important dialog to the public.

"The key to breaking barriers is competency and endurance. Believe it or not, we still don’t have equal rights under the law in this country; let’s hope we can elect powerful leaders who can finally legalize that this year.”

— Lindsay Crissman for Antioch University.

 

