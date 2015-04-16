Leadership Lompoc Valley Names Lompoc Theatre Project Its Fundraising Beneficiary

Leadership Lompoc Valley, whose goal is to develop a diverse group of leaders committed to the community and its economy, has chosen the Lompoc Theatre Project as the recipient of its fundraising by members of the nine-month program.

To celebrate its 30 years of community success, the LLV Class of 2015 and Board of Directors welcome all alumni and the public to an evening of wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and a silent auction from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30 at the parish hall of La Purisima Catholic Church, 213 W. Olive Ave.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Lompoc Theatre Project.

Among the entertainers scheduled are Lompoc Pops Concertmaster Diane Siminski, and dancers and performers from Garcia Dance Studio, Lompoc Youth Theater and Lompoc Civic Theater.

LLV will accept donations for the silent auction until April 27, said Nancy Shaw, member of the Class of 2015. Items can be taken to the Chamber of Commerce office, or donors may call Shaw at 805.757.1967.

Already awaiting auction bidders and the raffle are an iPad, travel accommodations in San Francisco, spa services, wine and a one-year membership to the YMCA, with more items coming, Shaw noted, adding that the winning raffle tickets will be drawn at the conclusion of the current program on May 16.

Tickets are $25 and available at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, 111 South I St., or via phone at 805.736.4567.

“We’ll take reservations up to the day of the event, and tickets will be available at the door, but we would like as many people as possible to RSVP by April 20 for our planning purposes,” Shaw said.

Lori Cordova Catering will provide the food, and among the wineries pouring will be Dierberg/StarLane, LaMontagne, Loring Wine Co. and Montemar.

Robin Jackson, a current LLV class member, noted that Leadership Lompoc Valley “is committed to developing cultural opportunities in our area. The Lompoc Theatre Project will not only add to the cultural awareness of the arts in this area, it will also enhance the economic impact that will lead to more opportunities for our city to prosper.”

Mark Herrier, president of the board of directors of the Lompoc Theatre Project, said the organization is honored by the recognition.

“LLV alumni have been making this town a better place to live for 30 years,” he said. “We’re delighted LLV recognizes we’re working for the same goal.”

As the LLV is cultural and focused on helping the community at large, “we encourage people to come talk to us about their needs,” Shaw noted. She’s excited to help raise funds for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

“When I heard Herrier talk to us about the theater project, I was ‘all in.’ My mother was a big supporter of the arts, and took me to the opera, symphony and arts fairs.”

In addition to its fundraising efforts, LLV trains class participants via workshops, tours and hands-on community involvement. Members meet local experts and key decision makers with the goal of later serving the community in various leadership roles.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit working to restore the Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is the communications/media chair for the Lompoc Theatre Project.