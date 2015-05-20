Leadership Lompoc Valley Class of 2015 Raises Nearly $5,300 for Lompoc Theatre Project

Members of Leadership Lompoc Valley’s Class of 2015 presented a check for $5,297 to the Lompoc Theatre Project during a graduation celebration Saturday for members of the community service organization.

Leadership Lompoc Valley, whose goal is to develop a diverse group of leaders committed to the community and its economy, chose the Lompoc Theatre Project as the recipient of its fundraising by members of the nine-month program.

“We are honored to have been chosen by LLV this year,” said Mark Herrier, president of the Theatre Project’s Board of Directors. “We're grateful that the community is embracing our efforts to restore our historic theater. It will be the cornerstone of rebuilding Old Town Lompoc, and be an economic engine for the city for years to come.

“The LLV funds are a welcome addition to our capital campaign and will be used to begin renovations to the theater building the minute we take title.”

As a celebration of its 30 years of community success, the LLV Class of 2015 held an evening of wine, food and entertainment on April 30 at the parish hall of La Purisima Catholic Church. The funds collected from ticket sales, a silent auction and a raffle were given to the Lompoc Theatre Project, said Nancy Shaw of LLV.

In addition to its fundraising efforts, LLV trains class participants via workshops, tours and hands-on community involvement. Members meet local experts and key decision makers with the goal of later serving the community in various leadership roles.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit working to restore the Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is the communications/media chair for the Lompoc Theatre Project.