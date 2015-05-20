Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:27 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Leadership Lompoc Valley Class of 2015 Raises Nearly $5,300 for Lompoc Theatre Project

By Laurie Jervis for the Lompoc Theatre Project | May 20, 2015 | 1:59 p.m.

Members of Leadership Lompoc Valley’s Class of 2015 presented a check for $5,297 to the Lompoc Theatre Project during a graduation celebration Saturday for members of the community service organization.

Leadership Lompoc Valley, whose goal is to develop a diverse group of leaders committed to the community and its economy, chose the Lompoc Theatre Project as the recipient of its fundraising by members of the nine-month program.

“We are honored to have been chosen by LLV this year,” said Mark Herrier, president of the Theatre Project’s Board of Directors. “We're grateful that the community is embracing our efforts to restore our historic theater. It will be the cornerstone of rebuilding Old Town Lompoc, and be an economic engine for the city for years to come.

“The LLV funds are a welcome addition to our capital campaign and will be used to begin renovations to the theater building the minute we take title.”

As a celebration of its 30 years of community success, the LLV Class of 2015 held an evening of wine, food and entertainment on April 30 at the parish hall of La Purisima Catholic Church. The funds collected from ticket sales, a silent auction and a raffle were given to the Lompoc Theatre Project, said Nancy Shaw of LLV.

In addition to its fundraising efforts, LLV trains class participants via workshops, tours and hands-on community involvement. Members meet local experts and key decision makers with the goal of later serving the community in various leadership roles.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit working to restore the Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is the communications/media chair for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 