Leadership Program in Market for Community Service Project Proposals

Does your nonprofit organization have a project that could benefit from the time, energy and expertise of 20-25 emerging leaders?

Leadership Santa Barbara County (LSBC), a local leadership development program, seeks proposals from local nonprofits for service projects in southern Santa Barbara County. The ideal project will have a deep enough scope to engage the entire 20-member class, and the ability to be completed between November 2016 and May 2017.

In addition to planning and executing these projects, LSBC class members have historically raised $5,000-$10,000 and solicited in-kind gifts to support the completion of the projects. It is expected that the selected nonprofit will supply volunteers and additional funding as needed.

Past class projects include: chicken coop for Fairview Gardens Educational Program; onsite mini-libraries for Housing Authority of Santa Barbara; structural improvements and murals for DAWG; garden and mural for Girl’s Inc.; composting at Laguna Cottages; a playground for Isla Vista Youth Projects; and an outdoor learning garden for Adelante Charter School.

LSBC classes seek projects where they can have a hands-on experience in addition to raising funds and awareness. The organization that is selected to partner with Leadership Santa Barbara must provide a staff liaison to coordinate with the class member(s).

Proposals should be submitted by Oct. 28 and all must be submitted through an online application at http://fluidsurveys.com/surveys/lsbc-8/lsbc-community-service-project-application/

Presenters of the top four proposals will be invited to make a 10-minute pitch to the LSBC class on Nov. 11.

— Valerie Ellis for Leadership Santa Barbara.