Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:47 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Leadership Santa Maria Valley Provides 600 ‘GoBags’ to County’s Foster-Care Program

By Mark van de Kamp for Leadership Santa Maria Valley | July 28, 2013 | 12:00 p.m.

The Leadership Santa Maria Valley (LSMV) Class of 2013 provided Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services with the first of 600 custom-built, age-appropriate “GoBags” on July 21, 2013.

The LSMV Class of 2013 launched “GoBags Santa Maria,” a project that provides basic necessities, such as toiletries, clothing and school supplies to foster children in transition. In May and June, the group collected supplies, raised $4,000 from the community, and assembled the first of the much-needed bags.

To ensure long-term success for the program, Element Christian Church in Santa Maria will assume responsibility for the project and will supply “GoBags” to the county’s child welfare servicvies as needed. More information about “GoBags Santa Maria” is available on Facebook at GoBags Santa Maria.

LSMV is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and has been the Central Coast’s premiere leadership program since it was created in 1995. The 11-month course provides participants with understanding and insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the community. Click here for more information about the program.

— Mark van de Kamp represents Leadership Santa Maria Valley.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 