Leadership Santa Maria Valley to Celebrate 20 Years at Anniversary Event

Advice

Leadership Santa Maria Valley will host its 20th anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, at the Radisson Hotel. The cost to attend is $25 per person or $40 per couple.

LSMV was formed in 1995 boasting 24 attendees. Since then, 340 graduates have gone through the class…these individuals are the many men and women who make the Santa Maria Valley the remarkable place it is today.

LSMV has played an important role in equipping past and present generations of leaders and will no doubt continue to nurture and equip future leaders who will make a difference in the quality of life of the Santa Maria Valley.

The Class of 2015 is the 20th class in the Leadership Santa Maria Valley program.

The vision of co-founders Cary Gray and Jim Simmons was to give interested citizens from all walks of life and professions the opportunity to immerse themselves in and become more knowledgeable about the inner workings of their community.

They would meet the decision makers and key leaders in various areas of the Valley industries, including healthcare, government, education, agriculture, culture and the arts, business, public safety and law enforcement, media and the aerospace and military complex at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Every class is tasked with creating a legacy project that will enact change in the community in numerous capacities.

Gray and Simmon's shared vision came to fruition, and Santa Maria as a community reaps the benefits. We hope you will join on Oct. 24 by celebrating the remarkable success of Leadership Santa Maria Valley.

— Eddie Taylor represents Leadership Santa Maria Valley.