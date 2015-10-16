Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Leadership Santa Maria Valley to Celebrate 20 Years at Anniversary Event

By Eddie Taylor for Leadership Santa Maria Valley | October 16, 2015 | 5:17 p.m.

Leadership Santa Maria Valley will host its 20th anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, at the Radisson Hotel. The cost to attend is $25 per person or $40 per couple.

LSMV was formed in 1995 boasting 24 attendees. Since then, 340 graduates have gone through the class…these individuals are the many men and women who make the Santa Maria Valley the remarkable place it is today.  

LSMV has played an important role in equipping past and present generations of leaders and will no doubt continue to nurture and equip future leaders who will make a difference in the quality of life of the Santa Maria Valley.

The Class of 2015 is the 20th class in the Leadership Santa Maria Valley program.  

The vision of co-founders Cary Gray and Jim Simmons was to give interested citizens from all walks of life and professions the opportunity to immerse themselves in and become more knowledgeable about the inner workings of their community.  

They would meet the decision makers and key leaders in various areas of the Valley industries, including healthcare, government, education, agriculture, culture and the arts, business, public safety and law enforcement, media and the aerospace and military complex at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Every class is tasked with creating a legacy project that will enact change in the community in numerous capacities.

Gray and Simmon's shared vision came to fruition, and Santa Maria as a community reaps the benefits. We hope you will join on Oct. 24 by celebrating the remarkable success of Leadership Santa Maria Valley.

— Eddie Taylor represents Leadership Santa Maria Valley.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 