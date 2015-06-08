Leadership Santa Maria Valley to Unveil School Garden at Kermit McKenzie Junior High

The first, multipurpose school garden at Kermit McKenzie Junior High School in Guadalupe will be unveiled Tuesday by the Leadership Santa Maria Valley Class of 2015.

The school garden is made up of six, 4-foot-by-10-foot raised planters, as well as a 15-foot-by-20-foot section in the back for additional planting. It features various plants, fruits and vegetables that will be used by the students and school staff.

What is unique about this school garden is that it was specifically built near the cafeteria so kitchen staff can use what is being grown and include it into its dishes and meals. The garden is also anticipated to be incorporated into the school’s curriculum to teach students about gardening and healthy eating.

The Leadership Santa Maria Valley Class of 2015 chose to build a school garden at Kermit McKenzie Junior High School in Guadalupe as part of its Legacy Project. The 15-member class felt it was important to leave behind a project that thousands can reap the benefits of for years to come.

Leadership Santa Maria Valley is made up of business men and women from diverse backgrounds who are brought together to serve on this year-long community-sponsored program.

Leadership is currently looking for Class of 2016 members. Click here for more information.

This project would not have been possible without the support and donations of various local businesses, including Coast Hills Credit Union, Engel & Gray, Inc., Home Depot, Honda and Toyota of Santa Maria, the Guadalupe Union School District, JJS Concrete Construction, Miner’s Ace Hardware in Nipomo, RDO Water Streator Pipe and Supply and United Rentals.