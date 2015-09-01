Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Leadership SB Seeks Nonprofit Proposals for Community Service Project

By Valerie Ellis for Leadership Santa Barbara County | September 1, 2015 | 3:25 p.m.

Does your nonprofit organization have a project that could benefit from the time, energy and expertise of 25 emerging leaders?  

Leadership Santa Barbara County (LSBC), a local leadership development program, seeks proposals from local nonprofits for service projects in southern Santa Barbara County.

The ideal project will have a deep enough scope to engage the entire 25 member class and the ability to be completed between Nov. 2015 and May 2016. 

In addition to planning and executing these projects, LSBC class members have historically raised $5,000–$10,000 and solicited in-kind gifts to support the completion of the projects. It is expected that the selected nonprofit will supply volunteers and additional funding as needed.

Past class projects include Chicken Coop for Fairview Gardens Educational Program, Onsite Mini-Libraries for Housing Authority of SB, Structural Improvements and Murals for DAWG, Garden and Mural for Girl’s Inc., Composting at Garden Court and Playground for Isla Vista Youth Projects.

LSBC classes seek projects where they can have a hands-on experience in addition to raising funds and awareness. The organization that is selected to partner with Leadership Santa Barbara must provide a staff liaison to coordinate with the class members. 

Proposals must be submitted through an online application, by Sept. 30, 2015.  

The top four proposals will be invited to make a 10-minute pitch to the LSBC class Nov. 13, 2015.

Throughout the year, the class will work hand in hand with a non-profit of its choice to complete an in-depth project. The scope of work is determined by the class, in collaboration with the selected nonprofit, as members develop, plan and execute the effort before May's graduation event.

The May topic day unveils the project to the public.

While each year's project will provide benefits to a non-profit organization, class members gain unparalleled exposure and training in project management that transfers to future volunteerism, workplace and philanthropic efforts.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to submit their project ideas annually. Up to four organizations will be invited to present at the November skills day session where the class will use skills acquired that day to choose its project.

— Valerie Ellis is a board member for Leadership Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 