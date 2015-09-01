Leadership SB Seeks Nonprofit Proposals for Community Service Project

Advice

Does your nonprofit organization have a project that could benefit from the time, energy and expertise of 25 emerging leaders?

Leadership Santa Barbara County (LSBC), a local leadership development program, seeks proposals from local nonprofits for service projects in southern Santa Barbara County.

The ideal project will have a deep enough scope to engage the entire 25 member class and the ability to be completed between Nov. 2015 and May 2016.

In addition to planning and executing these projects, LSBC class members have historically raised $5,000–$10,000 and solicited in-kind gifts to support the completion of the projects. It is expected that the selected nonprofit will supply volunteers and additional funding as needed.

Past class projects include Chicken Coop for Fairview Gardens Educational Program, Onsite Mini-Libraries for Housing Authority of SB, Structural Improvements and Murals for DAWG, Garden and Mural for Girl’s Inc., Composting at Garden Court and Playground for Isla Vista Youth Projects.

LSBC classes seek projects where they can have a hands-on experience in addition to raising funds and awareness. The organization that is selected to partner with Leadership Santa Barbara must provide a staff liaison to coordinate with the class members.

Proposals must be submitted through an online application, by Sept. 30, 2015.

The top four proposals will be invited to make a 10-minute pitch to the LSBC class Nov. 13, 2015.

Throughout the year, the class will work hand in hand with a non-profit of its choice to complete an in-depth project. The scope of work is determined by the class, in collaboration with the selected nonprofit, as members develop, plan and execute the effort before May's graduation event.

The May topic day unveils the project to the public.

While each year's project will provide benefits to a non-profit organization, class members gain unparalleled exposure and training in project management that transfers to future volunteerism, workplace and philanthropic efforts.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to submit their project ideas annually. Up to four organizations will be invited to present at the November skills day session where the class will use skills acquired that day to choose its project.

— Valerie Ellis is a board member for Leadership Santa Barbara County.