Leadership Transition at Anacapa School

Before a crowd of Anacapa School supporters, Gordon Sichi, founding Anacapa headmaster announced on May 14 that Dylan Minor will lead Anacapa “into the future.”

After 37 years, Sichi is passing the torch to Minor, who has served as chairman of the Anacapa Board for the past academic year.

Minor is a successful entrepreneur, with a Ph.D and masters of science in business administration from UC Berkeley (Haas). He graduated summa cum laude from UCSB with a BA in mathematics/economics.

In 2009, Minor founded Omega Financial Group, a wealth management firm in Santa Barbara of which he is CEO. In 2017, he founded Argos Global Advisors, a private fund based in Santa Barbara.

Minor has a successful history of running financial businesses, while supporting educational initiatives. Over the past seven years, while leading his entrepreneurial ventures, he also has taught MBA at both Harvard Business School and Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

His research has been featured in a variety of media, including: Forbes, Fortune, Inc., NPR (All Things Considered), Wired, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

While Minor will continue to operate his entrepreneurial endeavors, he will step down as chairman of the Anacapa Board and from his professorship to step into the role as head of school.

He will also teach the business economics and entrepreneurship classes he taught while at Harvard Business School and the Kellogg School of Management to Anacapa students. The classes will be available to students in grades seven through 12.

Under Minor’s leadership, Anacapa will focus more heavily on entrepreneurship, differentiation, and responsive curriculum. While change is in the air, Minor said Anacapa will “remain a close-knit environment designed to respond to the academic and experiential pursuits of 7th-12th graders.”

The school is devoted to civic engagement, critical thinking, environmental stewardship, and an entrepreneurial and compassionate learning environment.

The founding school principles, which Sichi and his wife Suzie established in 1981 to give Anacapa its character and identity, will remain in tact.

To help engage and foster these values, the couple will remain involved in boots-on-the-ground personalized teaching of various components of the curriculum. including history, government, Italian, art classes, and the annual Anacapa signature synthesis unit.

For more information about Anacapa, visit anacapaschool.org.

— Kito Cetrulo for Anacapa School.