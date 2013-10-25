Leading Female Engineers for Ventura County Public Works to Speak at UCSB

The Ventura County Public Works Agency will send four of its leading female engineers to speak at a discussion panel for UC Santa Barbara's Women in Science & Engineering (WiSE) organization from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room 1601 of Elings Hall on the UCSB campus.

VCPWA representatives invited to speak are Anitha Balan (transportation), Alison Sweet (transportation), Ewelina Mutkowska (Watershed Protection District) and Susan Pan (Water and Sanitation District).

Topics set for discussion include the professionals’ area of study, how women in this profession are regarded, opportunities for working in science and engineering, their background in engineering, and what led them to their career paths at VCPWA. Members of the organization will be able to ask questions during the panel to gain a clearer perspective about their next steps in the field.

Founded in 2001, WiSE is a nonprofit UCSB campus organization. It was created to promote equal opportunity for women in science and engineering that will help improve their scientific and career advancement.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to meet with this group of young women who share the same interest as we did in college to pursue careers in science and engineering,” VCPWA Stormwater Program Manager Ewelina Mutkowska said. “We hope to address questions these women may have about opportunities in the engineering field and guide them in the steps to take after college to have a successful career.”

— Alicia Rutledge is a publicist representing the Ventura County Public Works Agency.