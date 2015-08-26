Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Leading From Within Announces New ‘Leaders Fund’

By Julie Sorenson for Leading From Within | August 26, 2015 | 9:05 a.m.

Leading From Within provides high-quality leadership development and powerful networking opportunities to Santa Barbara County's nonprofit leaders.

To date, over 200 local social sector leaders have been a part of Leading From Within’s programs. Foundation grants keep registration fees low; however, the great majority of leaders and nonprofit agencies require an additional scholarship to participate.

The Leaders Fund was created to fill this gap and will help build a vibrant ecosystem of leadership in Santa Barbara County, with social sector leaders who are prepared, renewed, connected and collaborating.

A gift of $500–$5,000 to the Leaders Fund will allow us to develop more leaders with the skills, mindsets and connections to lead their organizations in addressing the toughest challenges facing our community.

The Orfalea Foundation believes in the value of investing in our community's leaders and will generously match Leaders Fund gifts received prior to Nov. 1 (up to $20,000).

Founded in 2008, Leading From Within invests in social sector leaders to make meaningful change within themselves, their organizations and our community.

Courage to Lead, Emerging Leaders, and Katherine Harvey Fellows programs, as well as alumni activities, are unique because of their deep personal nature.

For questions or to make a contribution, please contact Leading From Within’s Executive Director, Carrie Randolph, at [email protected] or 805.770.3232.

— Julie Sorenson represents Leading From Within.

 
