Leading From Within Hosts Rosetta Thurman Talk on ‘6 Ways to Rock Your Nonprofit World’

By Emily Crawford for Leading From Within | July 1, 2013 | 10:12 p.m.

Leading From Within recently sponsored Rosetta Thurman, a nationally recognized author, speaker and coach, who delivered poignant tips on how to excel in the nonprofit sector.

Leading From Within advances the common good by investing in people dedicated to making their communities a better place. To date, LFW programs have supported 200 nonprofit and community leaders through its Emerging Leaders, Courage to Lead and Katherine Harvey Fellows programs.

Thurman facilitated LFW’s most recent event, “Six Ways to Rock Your Nonprofit World,” sharing her engaging message, inspiring a new generation of leaders to change the nonprofit world.

Based on the concepts in Rosetta’s first book, How to Become a Nonprofit Rockstar, this interactive and lively presentation gave participants six ways to accelerate their careers.

“Rosetta openly shared experiences from her own career path and delivered pragmatic tips that attendees can implement immediately,” said Carrie Randolph, executive director of Leading From Within. “This honest and empowered mindset is exactly what we are cultivating among Santa Barbara’s nonprofit leaders.”

Participants included representatives from CALM, the Community Environmental Council, Direct Relief, Easy Lift Transportation, the Environmental Defense Center, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Just Communities, Legal Aid, the Mental Wellness Center, the Orfalea Foundation, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and many others.

— Emily Crawford is an administrator for Leading From Within.

