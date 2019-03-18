Pixel Tracker

Leading From Within Launches Its 2019 Emerging Leaders Class

Leading From Within Click to view larger
The 2019 class of Leading From Within’s Emerging Leaders. (Leading From Within photo)
By Carrie Randolph for Leading From Within | March 18, 2019 | 9:15 a.m.

Investing in the next generation of nonprofit leaders, Leading From Within launched its newest class of Emerging Leaders.

The program empowers, elevates and connects the next generation of social sector leaders in Santa Barbara County.

“Leaders, like artists, are not born masters of their craft. The discipline must be learned and practiced to navigate the challenges that accompany advancement,” said Samir Rai, community engagement coordinator of Direct Relief. “The Emerging Leaders program is empowering me to identify my values and hone a dynamic skillset as part of a community of talented professionals.”

More than 100 local rising social-sector professionals have completed the Emerging Leaders program.

The 2019 class includes:

» Alicia Jimenez, Storyteller Children's Center

» Ana Rico, COAST Santa Barbara

» Andrew Clinard, Quail Springs Permaculture

» Arianna Castellanos, CenCal Health

» Daniel Ramirez, La Casa de la Raza

Leading From Within
Ana Rico reflects on her personal best leadership experience as part of identifying what her own experience can teach her about outstanding leadership. (Leading From Within photo)

» Deanna Vallejo, Santa Barbara Foundation

» Kara Hornbuckle, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

» Kate MacNaughton, MOXI The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

» Kathryn Cherkas, Friendship Center

» Kristina Lauterio, Easy Lift Transportation

» Lisa Skvarla, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

» Max Rorty, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

» Nicole Jones, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

» Rachel Van Mullem, County of Santa Barbara

» Rick Wayman, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

» Rosalinda Ruiz, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

» Samir Rai, Direct Relief

» Sydney Casler, CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation)

» Teri Creath, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

» Will Fuller, Family Service Agency

The 10-month program assembles a select group of social-sector leaders from Santa Barbara County and guides them through a rigorous, relevant and applied curriculum to expand their impact within their organization and beyond.

“We want the learning and evolving leadership mindset to go beyond the classroom and into the organization and the community,” said Christa Roth, co-instructor for the Emerging Leaders program. “One of our main criteria for selection is whether the applicant can apply what they are learning right now.”

Leading From Within thanks the Santa Barbara Foundation and Montecito Bank & Trust for their support of the Emerging Leaders program.

“The nonprofit sector is a significant contributor to the well-being of our communities, and this program helps to ensure long-term sector leadership,” said Janet Garufis, CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. “Investing in the future leaders of this sector is just the right thing to do.”

Founded in 2008, Leading From Within invests in people who drive and create change in Santa Barbara County. Its leadership programs, alumni education and impact networks cultivate leaders who are renewed, prepared, connected and collaborating for the greater good.

— Carrie Randolph is the executive director of Leading From Within.

