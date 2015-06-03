Leading From Within Names New Class of Katherine Harvey Fellows

A new flock of diverse and committed citizens from Santa Barbara County have started their 18-month Leading From Within journey.

Run with the support of the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Katherine Harvey Fellows community education program provides participants the skills, connections and confidence to effectively engage on issues important to them and the Santa Barbara County community as a whole. Through this program, Fellows become part of the dynamic and valuable network of social change leaders making our communities a better place to live.

These 18 Fellows comprise the most diverse LFW cohort yet. Participants span the finance, faith, corporate, health and wellness, government and education sectors:

» Brianna Aguilar — Montecito Bank & Trust

» Heather Childress — All Saints By The Sea

» Brennan de Raad — ShipHawk

» David Duron — Toad & Co.

» Nadra Ehrman — The Towbes Group

» Ryan Emmons — Waiakea Springs Inc.

» Kiah Jordan — Jordan Advisors

» Perry Leiber — The Workplace & Foundwellness

» Jessica McLernon — County of Santa Barbara

» Dawn Mitcham — Pacific Capital Resources LLC

» Jorge Morales — Montecito Bank & Trust

» Ashley Newman — Perfect Plan

» Nohemy Ornelas —- Allan Hancock College

» Sujana Patel — Sonos

» Danielle Quiñones-Ortega — UCSB

» Molly Seguel — Marymount School

» Maritza Wilson — UCSB

» Tracy York — HG Data

“We are delighted to partner with Leading From Within to support this innovative fellowship program," said Ron Gallo, president of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “The Katherine Harvey Fellows program is the crown jewel of the Foundation’s leadership development offerings, and we consistently see tangible results from the participating Fellows.”

Founded in 2008, Leading From Within invests in social sector leaders to make meaningful change on complex issues. Working with individuals in retreats, workshops, and peer circles, the Leading From Within 10 to 18 month programs stimulate personal growth, improve effectiveness, expand networks and increase leaders’ capacity to be collaborators for the common good. Click here for more information.

— Emily Crawford represents Leading From Within.