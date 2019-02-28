Leading From Within Welcomes Its 20th Anniversary Class of Katherine Harvey Fellows

The community’s future change-makers were enthusiastically welcomed into the 20th anniversary class of Katherine Harvey Fellows last week at a welcome reception attended by more than 70 community leaders, supporters and program alumni.

Run by Leading From Within, the Katherine Harvey Fellows leadership program provides participants with the skills, connections and confidence to impact the people and issues most important to them and the Santa Barbara County communities. Through this program, Fellows become part of the dynamic and valuable network of social change makers improving our communities.

“I grew up below the poverty line and, for me, having an opportunity to rise above your circumstances is personal,” said James Rymel, a manager at KPMG. “Education and financial literacy were key components of my success, so they're something I am passionate about in the community.”

These committed citizens represent community members from diverse professional and personal backgrounds who were selected from a competitive application process for the 18-month journey.

Congratulations to the 20th Anniversary class, which includes:

» Stephanie Ramirez Zarate (state Assemblywoman Monique Limón)

» Angela Hsu (Cottage Children's Medical Center)

» Ali Schiller (Accountability Works)

» Deji Olukotun (Sonos)

» Helen Perez (Bergquist Wang LLC)

» Sumit Singh (Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc.)

» Jeff Cole (Digital Air Strike)

» Kristin Boehm (Impact Hub Santa Barbara)

» Sasha Santillan (American Riviera Bank)

» Tyson Halseth (McMorrow Consulting)

» Michelle Perry (Merrill Lynch Wealth Management)

» Holly Gil (science education consultant for Santa Barbara Unified School District)

» Daniel Parra Hensel (Santa Barbara City College environmental horticulture faculty)

» Briana Conway (UC Santa Barbara)

» Samantha Onnen (Santa Barbara Airbus)

» Yvonne Castillo (Perseverance Physical Therapy)

» Cody Howen (SeaVees Inc.)

» Tara Armbruster (AppFolio)

» Michelle Weinman (Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP)

» James Rymel (KPMG)

“The Katherine Harvey Fellows, and its parent organization, Leading From Within, is one of our strongest and most innovative partners in our region’s efforts to develop, renew and harness the power of leadership,” said Ron Gallo, Santa Barbara Foundation president and CEO. “All truly resilient communities understand that without deliberate attention to building, sustaining and providing platforms for inclusive leadership, few vital issues can be adequately addressed. We are fortunate that we have KHF and its counterpart programs taking this responsibility.”

Leading From Within thanks premier sponsors Santa Barbara Foundation, Impact HUB and AppFolio Inc. It also thanks additional sponsors HG Data, Certis Capital Management, MAPS.com, Arlington Financial Advisors and the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College for their support of the Katherine Harvey Fellows.

Founded in 2008, Leading From Within invests in people who drive and create change in Santa Barbara County. Its leadership programs, alumni education and impact networks cultivate leaders who are renewed, prepared, connected and collaborating for the greater good. Click here for more information.

— Carrie Randolph is the executive director of Leading From Within and a former instructor for the Katherine Harvey Fellows.