Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 28 , 2019, 9:23 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Leading From Within Welcomes Its 20th Anniversary Class of Katherine Harvey Fellows

Katherine Harvey Fellows Click to view larger
The 20th anniversary class of Katherine Harvey Fellows. (Leading From Within photo)
By Carrie Randolph for Leading From Within | February 28, 2019 | 8:40 a.m.

The community’s future change-makers were enthusiastically welcomed into the 20th anniversary class of Katherine Harvey Fellows last week at a welcome reception attended by more than 70 community leaders, supporters and program alumni.

Run by Leading From Within, the Katherine Harvey Fellows leadership program provides participants with the skills, connections and confidence to impact the people and issues most important to them and the Santa Barbara County communities. Through this program, Fellows become part of the dynamic and valuable network of social change makers improving our communities.

“I grew up below the poverty line and, for me, having an opportunity to rise above your circumstances is personal,” said James Rymel, a manager at KPMG. “Education and financial literacy were key components of my success, so they're something I am passionate about in the community.”

These committed citizens represent community members from diverse professional and personal backgrounds who were selected from a competitive application process for the 18-month journey.

Congratulations to the 20th Anniversary class, which includes:

» Stephanie Ramirez Zarate (state Assemblywoman Monique Limón)

» Angela Hsu (Cottage Children's Medical Center)

» Ali Schiller (Accountability Works)

» Deji Olukotun (Sonos)

» Helen Perez (Bergquist Wang LLC)

Katherine Harvey Fellows
Stephanie Ramirez Zarate, a field representative for Assemblywoman Monique Limón, a Katherine Harvey Fellows alumna, talks about her hopes for the program. (Leading From Within photo)

» Sumit Singh (Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc.)

» Jeff Cole (Digital Air Strike)

» Kristin Boehm (Impact Hub Santa Barbara)

» Sasha Santillan (American Riviera Bank)

» Tyson Halseth (McMorrow Consulting)

» Michelle Perry (Merrill Lynch Wealth Management)

» Holly Gil (science education consultant for Santa Barbara Unified School District)

» Daniel Parra Hensel (Santa Barbara City College environmental horticulture faculty)

» Briana Conway (UC Santa Barbara)

» Samantha Onnen (Santa Barbara Airbus)

» Yvonne Castillo (Perseverance Physical Therapy)

» Cody Howen (SeaVees Inc.)

» Tara Armbruster (AppFolio)

» Michelle Weinman (Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP)

» James Rymel (KPMG)

“The Katherine Harvey Fellows, and its parent organization, Leading From Within, is one of our strongest and most innovative partners in our region’s efforts to develop, renew and harness the power of leadership,” said Ron Gallo, Santa Barbara Foundation president and CEO. “All truly resilient communities understand that without deliberate attention to building, sustaining and providing platforms for inclusive leadership, few vital issues can be adequately addressed. We are fortunate that we have KHF and its counterpart programs taking this responsibility.”

Leading From Within thanks premier sponsors Santa Barbara Foundation, Impact HUB and AppFolio Inc. It also thanks additional sponsors HG Data, Certis Capital Management, MAPS.com, Arlington Financial Advisors and the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College for their support of the Katherine Harvey Fellows.

Founded in 2008, Leading From Within invests in people who drive and create change in Santa Barbara County. Its leadership programs, alumni education and impact networks cultivate leaders who are renewed, prepared, connected and collaborating for the greater good. Click here for more information.

— Carrie Randolph is the executive director of Leading From Within and a former instructor for the Katherine Harvey Fellows.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 