Leading From Within Welcomes New Class of Katherine Harvey Fellows

Our community’s future leaders were enthusiastically welcomed into the Katherine Harvey Fellows last week at a Welcome Reception attended by more than 70 community leaders, supporters and program alumni.

These committed citizens have started their 18-month journey to make a greater impact with their community engagement.

Run by Leading From Within, the Katherine Harvey Fellows leadership program provides participants with the skills, connections and confidence to effectively engage in issues important to them and the Santa Barbara County communities. Through this program, Fellows become part of the dynamic and valuable network of social change leaders making our communities a better place to live.

These 20 Fellows, from a variety of professions and backgrounds, include:

» Autumn Acquistapace — Santa Maria Fairpark

» Bruno Caputo — NEXT Energy Technologies

» Joseph Cordero — Santa Barbara City College

» Ashleigh Davis — Montecito Bank & Trust

» Gene Deering — Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc.

» Kaci Dominguez — McKesson

» Luis Esparza — Esparza Law Group P.C.

» Jessica Fougere — UCSB

» Aniko Kim — Sansum Clinic

» Robert Janeway — MedBridge

» Casey McCann — Hazelwood Allied

» Jonathan Rocque — Sonos

» Allegra Roth —Assemblywoman Monique Limón

» Amber Rouleau — Rouleau Communications

» Skye Sander — Taylor Winfield

» Morgan Stumb — The Aspen Institute–Henry Crown Fellowship

» Russell Terry — Reicker Pfau Pyle & McRoy LLP

» Dennis Tivey — Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services

» Kelly Underwood — Allan Hancock College

» Elizabeth Wagner — Village Properties

“We live in times where there is an urgency in the air. In such times, intentionally building leadership in every person and in every community is critically important," said Ron Gallo, president of the Santa Barbara Foundation at the Welcome Reception attended by numerous community members. “The Katherine Harvey Fellows is Santa Barbara’s premiere leadership program.”

Leading From Within thanks the Santa Barbara Foundation and Montecito Bank & Trust for their support of the Katherine Harvey Fellows.

Founded in 2008, Leading From Within invests in social sector leaders to make meaningful change within themselves, their organizations and their communities through its four leadership programs and ongoing commitment to its alumni networks. Click here for more information.

— Julie Sorenson is a Katherine Harvey Fellow alumna and community coordinator of the alumni programs for Leading From Within.