Bill Macfadyen: Carolyn Newstrom’s 12 Days of Christmas

Follow along with a talented photographer and you'll get a good picture of the holiday

My friend, Carolyn Newstrom, is a 27-year registered nurse and the grant coordinator for SBCC’s Health Workforce Initiative, which is training our nurses of tomorrow.

She’s a 10-year resident of Santa Barbara County and a Twitter fanatic. In fact, she’s been the primary organizer for the Santa Barbara TweetUps that have been popping up for more than a year. (The next one is 6 p.m. Thursday at Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. Click here for details or to RSVP.)

Carolyn’s also an avid photographer, and quite good.

She developed her love for photography soon after receiving her first DSLR camera as a gift in 2009. Soon after, she joined Project 365, a 20,000-member Flickr pool of photographers dedicated to chronicling a year in their lives. She’s regularly contributed to Noozhawk and our Photo of the Day feature.

This month, she decided to put the holiday spirit in her view finder with her 12 Days of Christmas project. Once again, she’ll be sharing her work with Noozhawk and we’ll be posting a picture a day. I think you’ll enjoy them.

