Bill Macfadyen: Check Out Noozhawk’s New News Grid

When it comes to an overview of what we have, we're giving you a whole new look

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | August 10, 2009 | 12:46 a.m.

Noozhawk has been a tremendously rewarding experience for those of us involved in creating it. But a fascinating aspect has been following how you actually use it.

Some of you live on our Web site, while others treat our free daily e-Bulletin as Noozhawk’s “home page.” Rather than go to us, we come to you, to your inbox every morning at 4:15. Many of you tell me that’s everything you need to know for the day.

That’s not nearly enough for that first group of readers, however, and our Web genius, Edgar Oliveira, has put together a cool new feature that we think these readers are going to love. Beginning today, you can see an alternative view of Noozhawk in a grid layout that will let you follow along as we update the site.

When you click on News Grid either on our left index or the tab in the horizontal navigation bar at the top of the page, you’ll see a display of headlines in chronological order. Unlike our home page, where we’re exercising our professional news judgment to place articles, the Noozhawk News Grid is governed strictly by the time stamp; the most recently added story goes in the top spot, regardless of its category. In a quick-scan format, frequent visitors can see everything that’s new since the last time they came.

This concept is part of our ongoing experiment in how we can most effectively deliver news to you. Our objective is to use technology to push the same news in a variety of ways, unlike the take-it-or-leave-it model of fossil media. More layouts are on the way, in fact.

Meanwhile, to our loyal e-Bulletin readers, we’ll soon be adding more features to provide even more content and entry points to Noozhawk. We know you’re treating that e-mail message as a daily archive of what we have so we want to make sure it’s as complete as it can be.

As always, we want your feedback and suggestions. We’re constantly tinkering with Noozhawk, and many of our best improvements are your ideas. Thank you for your enthusiasm and your participation.

A final note: The News Grid may not be supported by all browsers. We recommend Firefox; click here to download it for free.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

