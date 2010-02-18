Bill Macfadyen: Our Calendar Is Back
There's no time like the present to begin sharing your dates with us
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk
| February 18, 2010 | 1:45 a.m.
Mark this date, our Calendar is back.
What we thought would be a fairly simple coding fix turned into anything but — for reasons I don’t quite understand and you don’t care about anyway.
We very much appreciate your understanding even as we apologize again for the inconvenience. Click here to resume posting your Calendar events for free.
Thank you for your support.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.