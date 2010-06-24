Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:30 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Bill Macfadyen: Thursday’s Noozhawk e-Bulletin Delayed

We're sorry our recent high-tech challenges have been affecting you, too

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | June 24, 2010 | 2:32 a.m.

To paraphrase a metaphor: Live by technology, die by technology.

A spate of random, unrelated technological glitches over the last week has been killing us — at least from where I’m typing. It’s one thing to encounter such obstacles on our side of cyberspace, but I’m not happy when our readers catch a glimpse. And these have been noticeable.

Last Friday, the company that hosts our Web site was beset by a bizarre system outage that knocked it — and us — temporarily offline. The last couple of days, Noozhawk’s e-Bulletin provider has been tracking down a high-tech gremlin that insists on erasing the url links connecting our e-Bulletin to the actual stories on our Web site. Unfortunately, they’ve not yet caught the scoundrel and Thursday’s e-Bulletin will be delayed for a few hours until they do.

If you’d like to receive our free e-letter, which ordinarily is delivered to your inbox every day at 4:15 a.m., click here to subscribe. Apparently, you’ve still got time to sign up for Thursday’s issue.

Meanwhile, we apologize for the inconvenience.

Of course, you’ve been getting that a lot from us lately so let me end this with some positive news as a sign of things to come. For the last few months, we’ve been working with Ameravant, a Santa Barbara Web development company, on a new content management system. We’re very excited about the new features, and a brand-new design, and we’re close to introducing you to the package.

Really close. In fact, look for a sneak peek next week. This is one glimpse we don’t mind you seeing at all.

To our readers, advertisers, sponsors and Hawks Club supporters, thank you for all of your support and for your patience.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

