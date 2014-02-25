Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Alliance Wealth Strategies Gathers Women for Discussion on ‘Leading with Grace’

By Amy Clemens for Alliance Wealth Strategies | February 25, 2014 | 11:29 a.m.

Being a female leader with grace is a difficult task in today’s marketplace. Excellence, success and prestige are being modeled by a larger number of women in the work field today. However, with this increase, a social stigma of women leaders has arisen of powerhouse, cutthroat females ready to take over the world one claw mark at a time.

How can we remove those stigmas, retain respect and authority, and additionally be revered for our kindness, grace and leadership skills?

An intimate group of 40 women leaders gathered at the University Club of Santa Barbara last Wednesday night to participate in a discussion on the topic of “Leading with Grace.” The questions asked included: What was your first job, and what did you learn most from it? How do you deal with male employees that are not respecting you and causing unrest on your team? How can you maintain a family work-life balance? How can you separate business from friendship, and do so with grace?

The panel consisted of Jill Levinson, president of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara, and Natalie Grubb-Campbell, a Realtor with Village Properties. Amy Ackerman, vice president of insurance/partner at Alliance Wealth Strategies, served as the panel host.

“Ladies, use what’s in your toolbox,” Levinson said when referring to gaining a respectable edge on your male counterparts. “Work hard. Don’t expect anything to come to you. Go for it and make yourself indispensable.”

One of the key phrases Levinson uses to diffuse client conflict is, “I know we can find a solution to this problem,” which became a crowd favorite takeaway.

“You have to find a way to be friendly without being best friends,” Grubb-Campbell said when asked about employees who want to become your friend. “Clients and employees are your friends, but there needs to be a line," stressing the importance of work-life balance.

When asked about finding the perfect man, Grubb-Campbell responded: “As a woman, you have to find a man who wants you to succeed. If you do not find one, you will not succeed, period.”

The evening was filled with respect, admiration and love for the female leaders in our world and the impact they are having on our local community. The next “Leading with Grace” seminar will be held in May and will be focused on "Grace Through Volunteering."

— Amy Clemens represents Alliance Wealth Strategies.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 