Leading With Love Conference an Empowering Event for Women

Touchstone — A Central Coast Women’s Collective presents its inaugural Leading With Love conference, planned by and for women.

The daylong conference, March 9 at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria, is designed to embrace women by sharing stories, building trust and re-defining expectations via motivational speakers, conversation, inspirational moments, cuisine, art, music and a positive call to action to lift each other up.

Two Central Coast residents, Diane Adam and Emily Smith, co-founded the women’s collective named, Touchstone.

“It is our dream to create a movement that promotes inclusivity, community and encourages trust and open discussions and sincere collaborations amongst women,” they said.

“I am so excited to spend the day with 300 women who are eager to learn and grow together,” said Smith. “It is my greatest wish that all who participate in the conference would be encouraged to lead with love.”

“Leading with love means that I must endeavor to be a good colleague, friend, community member and human being,” Adam said. “Leading with love is the best way to get what we need from others. After all, you gotta give to receive.”

The Leading With Love conference’s presenters include Sarita Maybin, an international motivational speaker and author; Michelle Bligh, a world-renowned researcher and professor; Accenture executive Shari Wenker; nonprofit director Raissa Smorol; Education to Vocation executive Rachel Johnson; and executive and transformational leader Nancy Gastelum.

The event is open to women of all ages and stages. While organizations are encouraged to use the conference as a professional development opportunity, it is not intended to be corporate or political.

The regional event is reaching out to women in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, but features the Santa Maria Valley. Community Foundation of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has been key in making this event a reality, serving as Touchstone’s fiscal agent.

Cost to attend is $100, which includes all activities and sessions, coffee breaks, lunch and an afterparty with food and wine by women winemakers.

Leading with Love tickets, information and sponsorship opportunities are at www.touchstonecc.com. Contact Touchstone at 805-619-9010 or [email protected]

Touchstone — A Central Coast Women’s Collective was founded in 2018 in the Santa Maria Valley. Its mission is to influence conversation and positive change in women’s professional and personal lives, and shatter the myth that women need to compete with each other.

— Emily Smith for Touchstone.