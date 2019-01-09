Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 9 , 2019, 8:02 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Leading With Love Conference an Empowering Event for Women

By Emily Smith for Touchstone | January 9, 2019 | 3:56 p.m.

Touchstone — A Central Coast Women’s Collective presents its inaugural Leading With Love conference, planned by and for women.

The daylong conference, March 9 at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria, is designed to embrace women by sharing stories, building trust and re-defining expectations via motivational speakers, conversation, inspirational moments, cuisine, art, music and a positive call to action to lift each other up.

Two Central Coast residents, Diane Adam and Emily Smith, co-founded the women’s collective named, Touchstone.

“It is our dream to create a movement that promotes inclusivity, community and encourages trust and open discussions and sincere collaborations amongst women,” they said.

“I am so excited to spend the day with 300 women who are eager to learn and grow together,” said Smith. “It is my greatest wish that all who participate in the conference would be encouraged to lead with love.”

“Leading with love means that I must endeavor to be a good colleague, friend, community member and human being,” Adam said. “Leading with love is the best way to get what we need from others. After all, you gotta give to receive.”

The Leading With Love conference’s presenters include Sarita Maybin, an international motivational speaker and author; Michelle Bligh, a world-renowned researcher and professor; Accenture executive Shari Wenker; nonprofit director Raissa Smorol; Education to Vocation executive Rachel Johnson; and executive and transformational leader Nancy Gastelum.

The event is open to women of all ages and stages. While organizations are encouraged to use the conference as a professional development opportunity, it is not intended to be corporate or political.

The regional event is reaching out to women in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, but features the Santa Maria Valley. Community Foundation of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has been key in making this event a reality, serving as Touchstone’s fiscal agent.

Cost to attend is $100, which includes all activities and sessions, coffee breaks, lunch and an afterparty with food and wine by women winemakers.

Leading with Love tickets, information and sponsorship opportunities are at www.touchstonecc.com. Contact Touchstone at 805-619-9010 or [email protected]

Touchstone — A Central Coast Women’s Collective was founded in 2018 in the Santa Maria Valley. Its mission is to influence conversation and positive change in women’s professional and personal lives, and shatter the myth that women need to compete with each other.

—  Emily Smith for Touchstone.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 