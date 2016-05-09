Channel League Champions Jenny Nnoli, Kento Perera, Bennett Reichard Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

It was a big week for San Marcos athletes at Channel League Championship competitions.

The Royals won several titles, and three of their champions were honored Monday as Athletes of the Week at the final Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon of the 2015-16 school year.

Jenny Nnoli was the female winner. The sophomore blew away the fields in winning the 100 and 200 meters at the Channel League Track & Field Championships. Her 200 time of 25.03 was a school record. She also ran on the Royals’ winning 4x100 relay.

Golfer Bennett Reichard and tennis player Kento Perera were the male Athletes of the Week. Both won Channel League titles.

Kento captured his third straight league singles crown, becoming the first player to win three titles since Blake Muller of Santa Barbara, who won three in four years (2002, 2004 and 2005).

Reichard shot a final-round 69 and overcame a three-shot deficit to win the Channel League individual golf title at Soule Park in Ojai.

The athletes receiving honorable mention accolades include Alana Ochoa (San Marcos track & field), Aliyah Huerta-Leipner (San Marcos softball), Olivia Smith (San Marcos track), Natasha Feshbach (Santa Barbara track & field), Tyson Miller (San Marcos track & field), Hunter Clark (Dos Pueblos track & field), Carter Soto (Santa Barbara baseball), Kevin Ha (Cate tennis).

