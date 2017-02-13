Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:51 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

League Champions San Marcos, Carpinteria Host First-Round CIF Soccer Matches

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 13, 2017 | 2:53 p.m.

San Marcos will host LaSalle of Pasadena in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls soccer playoffs on Thursday.

The Royals enter the postseason at 10-2-4 and repeat champions of the Channel League. LaSalle is 14-7-2 and the No. 3 team from the Del Rey League.

Carpinteria, which won the Frontier League title — its first league title since 2008 and only second in program history— opens the Division 7 playoffs against the winner of a Tuesday wild-card game between Pilibos and St. Bonaventure.

In Division 4, Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (14-6-2) will play host to either Ventura or Pioneer Valley in the first round on Thursday.

Lompoc  (10-8-3, Los Padres No. 2) hosts Santa Paula (10-7-2, Tri-Valley No. 2) in a Division 5 opening matchup.

Other area teams awaiting wild-card survivors are Laguna Blanca (7-4-3) and Dunn (9-3-1) in Division 7. Laguna Blanca meets the winner of Environmental Charter-Desert Christian, and Dunn takes on El Monte or St. Paul.

Dos Pueblos (10-8-5, Channel No. 3) plays a Division 2 wild-card game Tuesday at Atascadero (14-7-2, Pac 8 No. 3).  The winner travels to No. 2 seed South Torrance on Thursday.

Cabrillo (9-17-0, LPL No. 4) plays at Marymount (8-9-3, Sunshine No. 2) in a Division 4 wild-card game.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

