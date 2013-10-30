League of Women Voters Hosting Forum on ‘Money in Politics’

Money has impacted — some would say corrupted — the American political process for generations. About 90 years ago, the Teapot Dome scandal, which involved secret leasing of federal oil reserves, dominated headlines for weeks and almost brought down President Warren Harding’s administration. Huge campaign contributions were one of the many troubling elements of the Watergate scandal.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara's November community forum will review legislation and court decisions with "Money in Politics" from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

How can we strike a fair balance between the First Amendment right to free speech and reasonable limits on campaign contributions and expenditures? There is no easy answer, but we do know that money has the power to corrupt our political system and officials.

UCSB professor Ted Anagnoson will review key legislation on this topic and related court decisions. The Citizens United case, which was decided in 2010, will be discussed, as will the McCutcheon case on “aggregate” limits on campaign contributions which the Supreme Court heard last month.

Trudy Schafer, senior director for program of LWVC, will speak about the state League of Women Voters’ position on campaign finance. Schafer has served for many years as the league’s chief lobbyist in Sacramento. She will give a behind-the-scenes explanation of what happened to the bills the league supported in the last legislative session and what the league will be working on in 2014 and beyond.

All league forums are free and open to the public. Guests may bring a own brown-bag lunch, and cookies and beverages will be provided. Parking at the center is free. For more information, call 805.684.6087.