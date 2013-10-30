Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

League of Women Voters Hosting Forum on ‘Money in Politics’

By League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara | October 30, 2013 | 8:28 a.m.

Money has impacted — some would say corrupted — the American political process for generations. About 90 years ago, the Teapot Dome scandal, which involved secret leasing of federal oil reserves, dominated headlines for weeks and almost brought down President Warren Harding’s administration. Huge campaign contributions were one of the many troubling elements of the Watergate scandal.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara's November community forum will review legislation and court decisions with "Money in Politics" from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

How can we strike a fair balance between the First Amendment right to free speech and reasonable limits on campaign contributions and expenditures? There is no easy answer, but we do know that money has the power to corrupt our political system and officials.

UCSB professor Ted Anagnoson will review key legislation on this topic and related court decisions. The Citizens United case, which was decided in 2010, will be discussed, as will the McCutcheon case on “aggregate” limits on campaign contributions which the Supreme Court heard last month.

Trudy Schafer, senior director for program of LWVC, will speak about the state League of Women Voters’ position on campaign finance. Schafer has served for many years as the league’s chief lobbyist in Sacramento. She will give a behind-the-scenes explanation of what happened to the bills the league supported in the last legislative session and what the league will be working on in 2014 and beyond.

All league forums are free and open to the public. Guests may bring a own brown-bag lunch, and cookies and beverages will be provided. Parking at the center is free. For more information, call 805.684.6087.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 